The Northern Daily Leader

'Stoked' Thunderbolts 'exceed expectations' in winning weekend

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:25am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the ball: The Tamworth Thunderbolts women are confident they can be competitive in their return year to the court after scoring wins in two out of three games last weekend. Photo: Supplied.

Over the weekend just gone, the Tamworth Thunderbolts women's team proved that it is not just in the Waratah League senior women's competition to make up the numbers, but to compete.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.