Jockey airlifted to hospital after fall at Gunnedah races

A jockey has been left in a critical condition after a fall during race five at today's Gunnedah meeting.
Riding the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink, apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith was running third from the back early in the race when the three-year-old filly tripped and fell. After a brief delay, during which time she was treated by paramedics, Meredith was airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital with critical head injuries, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.
Starlink was seen running after the fall and appeared to have escaped serious harm.
The final two races scheduled to take place were postponed by order of Racing NSW stewards. There has not yet been any clarification as to when the races will be held, one of which is the Curlewis Cup.
Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary manager, Lyn Tongue, said the incident was "devastating".
"Everyone was devastated, the jockeys, all the patrons," she said.
"It's a very unfortunate incident ... everyone's very upset and regardless of the last two races, we're devastated at what's happened to [Meredith]."
Meredith lives in Dubbo and is indentured to Lundholm. Prior to the Gunnedah meet, the 27-year-old had been in strong form with three wins at her home track across June 26 and 27.
She has been riding since 2020 and has 33 career wins, including 18 in the 2021 season.
