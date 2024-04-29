Blues bounce back from first-half deficit to topple Robb College

The Armidale Blues recovered from a shaky first-half to overcome Robb College in their second round New England Rugby Union clash.
The students had the upper hand for the opening 40 minutes after posting three tries.
The first was a spectacular intercept try to inside centre Hamish Cannington 10 minutes in.
Then winger Archie Cutdmore made his way over in the corner to push Robb out to a 10-nil lead.
The Blues got within three points when the Blues' rangy number eight Tom Morgan reached over next to the posts to score.
Late in the opening half, Blues' fullback Jayden Smith was yellow carded for a high shot and the students capitalised off the scrum with Jack Callahan diving over.
With no conversions slotted for the students, they only held a narrow 15-7 lead at the break.
"The boys were just a bit jittery, a bit nervous," Blues' coach Riley Hopwood said of the opening exchanges.
"We had a couple of new starters in the side that it was their first time playing first grade."
The second-half was a different story.
The Blues came out of the sheds firing and Robb were left stunned.
Henry Coldham scored a try three minutes in for the Blues, his first in the top grade since his time with Albies in 2019.
It was converted by Smith and the Blues were within one point of Robb.
They pinched the lead when Smith slotted a penalty goal.
Then Blues' winger Shuaib Rhodes-Swain sliced through to extend their lead.
Skipper Jack Grant then bagged a double.
But the thing about the college-based teams is you can never switch off against them.
They hit back through Cannington and Henry Kable but the Blues held on to win 38-25.
Hopwood put the win down to their improved defence in the second stanza.
"Then at half-time I just told them when we get that 15 men back on the park, I know we can turn things around - we just have to play to our structures and play smart, and that all sets up from our defence," he said.
"The boys started playing some good D which then led to our good attack."
They also opted to play through the middle of the field, rather than try to out-run the youthful college side.
"That's where we want to be targeting," Hopwood said.
"It seemed to be working good.
"The boys were straightening up, creating some holes which was good.
"The boys showed for about 25 minutes after half-time that when they play their structure, we are unstoppable.
"We have got the bye next week so we have to make sure we get to training and keep the momentum going."
