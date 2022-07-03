Barker shines for Magpies amid baffling second-half lapse

In a match which saw the Tamworth Magpies produce two distinct performances, coach Andrew Jack said they managed to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory".
Facing the Barbarians, Tamworth started strong in the first half and stuck to the game plan laid out by Jack.
However, something neither the coach nor the players can quite articulate changed in the second half, which saw them lose control of the match. From there, the Baa Baas went on to win 36-8.
"In the first half, they stuck to the game plan and we were in with a chance," Jack said.
"Then, for whatever reason, that went clean out the window in the second half. We were just not completing the basics, whether it be tackles not sticking or getting the ball wide, or taking the opportunities in their 22."
Despite the loss, there were some aspects of Tamworth's play that were improved since they last played to the Baa Baas, most notably their on-field attitude.
This, Jack said, was largely down to the influence of captain Darcy Barker.
"He did a great job skippering the side," he said.
"He kept them in line, we weren't penalised for dissent or anything like that ... The discipline was much better."
The daunting task of trying to take down the Barbarians was made no easier by the numerous absences within the side, which were caused by a variety of personal and illness-related reasons.
From here on out, Jack intends to experiment with the Magpies' combinations in an attempt to find the right blend of players.
"We've just got to experiment now," he said.
"We just have to get through the season, find out what works and what doesn't work, and build from there to look towards next year."
