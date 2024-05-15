Council approves new aquatic centre designs, but one voice rocks the boat

Tamworth council has hit back against claims from one of its councillors that the local government is splashing cash rashly on a new town pool.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) made waves this week by approving a concept design for the new $45 million aquatic centre set to be built in Hillvue.
However, one councillor had more than a few choice words for the proposed design, including "waste," "overpriced," and a claim TRC is "being railroaded" into making a poor decision.
"Like many other people I hear the cost of $45 million for a building and two pools and wonder why does it cost so much? Looking at the concept photos it dawned on me it's all in the design elements and engineering of the building," Cr Mark Rodda said at TRC's latest meeting.
"It is the classic example of form over function. It looks pretty, but is it necessary? Or will it just be another example of a public monument dedicated to waste and extravagance at a time of economic uncertainty?"
Cr Rodda argued there should be cheaper options on the table for the local council to consider, but was largely alone in his objections.
"I can't agree with my fellow councillor Rodda that it's a 'monument'. I don't think we want something that looks like a tin shed, and I've seen some major aquatic centres that really are tin sheds," Cr Phil Betts said.
One councillor said he was "astonished" by the suggestion Tamworth council could be railroading itself given the years of ideas workshops and community consultation it has taken just to get to this early planning stage.
"I take offence to the idea that we're operating off of false pretence or false information. As a council we have a responsibility to provide the community with true and accurate information. Development applications should reflect that, and I am in full belief that this one does so," Cr Marc Sutherland said.
The morning after the council meeting, Tamworth Regional Council's senior project engineer Callum Fletcher told local media a bit more about the aquatic centre's design.
"The design of aquatics is primarily based on function and reducing our operational expenditure into the future," Mr Fletcher said.
"For example, the front roof over the entryway was mentioned last night. That feature has two benefits: One, it provides us more cafe seating out front under shelter, which increases revenue, and it also increases thermal performance of that front foyer by reducing sun exposure to the glass."
The project lead said there are many such examples of features that may "look aesthetic" but serve a deliberate purpose.
The proposed facility has a main 50-metre indoor swimming pool with spectator seating; an indoor warm water pool in a separate aquatics hall with spa and ramped entry; a sauna; a cafe and gym; fitness and program rooms; allied health consulting rooms; and other facilities.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb told the Leader the aquatic centre is currently TRC's "most important project" and he's eagerly waiting to hear whether there's any money for it in the federal government's recently-revealed budget.
"There is a heap of money put aside in funding a program for these types of development, but they're not identified at this point," Cr Webb said.
No official date has been announced for the expected completion of the facility, but the state government has a deadline of June 2026 as a condition of the $15 million it's providing to the project.
