THE HUNT is on to find the next budding barista ready to give Tamworth tourists their coffee fix.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is searching for expressions of interest to operate at the cafe at the Visitor Information Centre located on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The cafe has been left non-operational for weeks after the previous tenant vacated the site.
It is intended the cafe will operate seven days a week with the proposed rent set at $28,000, plus GST. The new tenant will also be responsible for any operating costs of the cafe such as trade waste charges.
A spokesperson for TRC said the cafe was a crucial part of the visitor centre with more than 100,000 people passing through for souvenirs and travel information each year.
"The Visitor Information Centre is a meeting place for travellers and is home to the National Guitar Museum and Country Music Wax Museum," they said.
The cafe is located directly behind the Big Golden Guitar.
Expressions of interest close at 11am Thursday July 7.
Hospitality providers are encouraged to apply at https://www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/about/news/public-notices/e007-2023-proposed-operation-of-caf-at-tamworth-visitor-information-centre
