CRACKS have formed in a man's ambitions to make the most of the region's flourishing poultry industry after he was fined and ordered to stay off the road for drink driving.
Tamworth Local Court heard Paul Joseph Doring, 43, was almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was involved in a car crash at a busy intersection just after midnight on March 26.
Defence solicitor Gabrielle Bower confirmed Doring wasn't charged with causing the prang at the intersection of Bligh and Piper streets.
Police facts reveal Doring blew 0.136 - a mid-range offence - when he was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
"That's approaching high for mid-range," magistrate Julie Soars said.
The court heard the offence carried a mandatory interlock order but Ms Bower said Doring's car was damaged in the North Tamworth crash that night and a new car wasn't currently on the cards.
Ms Soars ordered him to pay a fine of $300, stay off the road for six months, and handed him a 12-month good behaviour order with the added condition to have zero alcohol in his blood when he can drive again.
Ms Bower submitted to the court that Doring had done the traffic offenders' program and his mind was opened to the risks of drink driving.
She said he had written a very remorseful letter which was tendered to the court.
Ms Bower said Doring's skills meant he was keen to crack into the significant amount of work available with the expansion of the poultry industry in Tamworth.
"The fowl industry right now is about to blossom so it's a prime time to be on the road travelling from farm to farm," she said.
A search at the time revealed Doring also had a small amount of cannabis on him, which the court heard he had "minimal intent to use" after it was handed to him at a funeral.
He was sentenced on that charge to a 12-month conditional release order and told to abstain from drugs.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
