THE weather is cooler but things will soon heat up when the city's events spring back to life this September.
The much-loved Taste Tamworth Festival returns after a two-year hiatus, and will be a reinvigoration of all the old foodie favourites.
It will kick off a smorgasbord of events this Spring - including the National Thunder Rally and Fiesta La Peel - set to put millions into the economy and attract thousands to the region.
Organisers are throwing out the feelers to top-quality food, wine and beer producers from the New England North West and beyond, Tamworth Regional Council events officer Melanie Jenkins said.
"We do our best to support local, but we also include travelling stallholders to increase the variety and diversity of options for visitors," she said.
"We're encouraging any businesses who want to get on board and do something for Taste Tamworth, and their event can be added to the Destination Tamworth website.
"It will be two weekends of promoting food and produce and getting people out and about in the community."
With six signature events to chose from, this year's newest not-to-miss addition is 'A Taste of Sunset' at the picturesque Kitty Crawford Estate in Piallamore on Saturday, September 10.
The festivities continue on Sunday, September 11, with the popular long lunch at the Pavillion Function Centre in Nemingha.
On the following Friday, September 16, the city will come alive with a laneway pop-up bar on Fitzroy Street.
Then, on Saturday, September 17, festival-goers will be treated to a high tea in the Tamworth Botanic Gardens, with a separate high tea planned for the kids.
It all wraps up with the big Taste in the Park event at Bicentennial Park in Tamworth on Sunday, September 18.
Stallholders can jump onto the Destination Tamworth website and fill out the form to apply.
Expressions of interest close at 5pm on September 1, 2022.
For all other events during the festival, caterers have been approached directly.
Ms Jenkins said Taste Tamworth will make up a busy schedule of events in Spring, which will be a big boost for the community, hotels and the hospitality sector.
"Two weeks after Taste Tamworth we've got the National Thunder Rally which is over the long weekend so we'll have many motorcycle visitors from around the state who will be doing day rides out to Manilla, Barraba and Walcha," she said.
"Then two weeks after that we've got Fiesta La Peel - so it's about four or five weeks for the community to get involved in."
Tickets and more details on the program of the festival will be advertised closer to the event.
After being postponed earlier this year, the festival will take place from September 10 to 18, 2022, before returning to its usual Autumn schedule in 2023.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
