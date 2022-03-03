news, latest-news,

It was a debut that couldn't have been scripted any better - a four-try statement on a water-logged Leichhardt Oval that announced Jada Taylor, to the uninitiated, as a playmaker with KO power. As Taylor's Tamworth-based family watched a live stream of the Roosters Indigenous Academy's under-19 Tarsha Gale Cup clash against Wests Tigers on Saturday, the 18-year-old sparkled in the undefeated Roosters' 24-0 win. Three of her tries were scored in an 11-minute period. Read also: And get this: her previous rugby league match, other than a trial, was seven years earlier - when, as an 11-year-old, she was the only girl in a Dungowan Cowboys junior side. Sydney-based Taylor's Roosters debut was delayed by her playing rugby sevens for NSW against Queensland in the ongoing Battle of the Border women's series. She was "pretty happy" with her performance against Wests Tigers. Surprisingly, however, the five-eighth added: "I could've done a bit more; I was a bit lazy. But it didn't go too bad." The dream debut was enhanced for Taylor by her family watching it. Her father, Luke, is the Dungowan Cowboys co-coach and an NRL game development officer, while her elder brother, Trent, trialed with the Knights' Jersey Flegg side in 2020 and is one of Group 4's best young talents. Taylor said: "Coming from such a league-orientated family, it's special for my dad and my brother and my mum [Sonia Clayton] to be able to watch me play ... Got some feedback from Dad after [the game]." In their match report, the Roosters described Taylor's display as "dazzling". Rugby league has not got dibs on the teen sensation: she is a member of Rugby Australia's women's sevens program. The lure of representing her country at the 2024 Paris Olympics is potent, but so is playing in the NRLW. Her involvement in both sports, she said, meant training five days a week and "games on weekends". On top of that, this year she commenced an online teaching degree at the University of New England. "It's all a little bit up in the air as to which one's gonna be chosen," she said of league and union. She added: "Every little girl's dream is to go to the Olympics, but I'm loving league at the moment as well. "It's a really tough decision - one that I'm nervous to make. I'm trying to hang off on making it, I guess." Taylor - who was sidelined last year after undergoing a second shoulder reconstruction - said the environment at the Roosters was "so professional". "But at the same time, everyone's there for a good time as well ... I love it. It's so much fun." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

