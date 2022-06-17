A torn ACL derailed Jamie Blackler's 2022 league tag season before it began, leaving the Cowgirls No 1 facing a long and arduous recovery while still rehabilitating her broken heart.
But then the 22-year-old received a stirring, unexpected gesture: the Dungowan Cowboys and the Services Group would hold a pancreatic cancer fundraising and awareness day in honour of her late mother, Cheryl, who died of the disease in late 2020.
That day will be held on Saturday at Dungowan Recreation Reserve, when the club hosts Kootingal-Moonbi.
The Cowgirls will wear special purple jerseys, which will be auctioned at the Dungowan Hotel on Saturday night. Other items will also be auctioned.
Blackler only leaned of the fundraiser when her former coach, Luke Taylor, told her it happening. It has left her and her family feeling "ecstatic", she said.
The idea for the fundraiser came from Taylor, who now coaches the Cowboys' first-grade side.
Blackler said Dungowan last year organised a pancreatic cancer charity night, but the region went into lockdown the day it was meant to be staged.
"I think it's a great thing that Dungowan have done, especially for me," she said of Saturday's special day.
"Like, I didn't expect it. I couldn't ask for anything more from Dungowan ... It's such a family club."
That "family" quality was also evident when Blackler's mother was battling cancer. The club was her "escape", said the former Tamworth High student.
Despite living in Kootingal for almost all her life, Blackler joined Dungowan in 2016. She said she had played "around 80" games for the club.
"I would have got very close to that 100 [games] if I could play this season," said the group training officer at the Aboriginal Employment Strategy.
Blackler tore her ACL playing oztag in December. She hopes to be fit in time for preseason training.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
