The "skinny kid" has grown into a "very happy" man.
And at No 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon, Nathan Keam will notch his 100th game for the Swans.
Advertisement
Keam played on and off for the Swans over the years as he looked to find his place in the world, including doing a sports marketing degree at Southern Cross University in Lismore, and relocating to Melbourne for a brief period
But, as Swans president Josh McKenzie said in a Facebook post acknowledging Keam's 100th game, the veteran was "a mainstay in the Swans through some tough years".
Now the side are a perennial competition force, and top the table heading into their clash against fifth-placed Gunnedah at No 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Read also:
"It's a great achievement, very humbling," Keam said of his century milestone. "It's an honour to be able to play 100 games for the club."
Keam turned 30 this year. He would prefer to still be 29 - who wouldn't? - but said inching closer towards middle age was "something that had to happen".
"Very happy," he said of his state of mind.
After enduring "homesickness" while working for a Melbourne-based travel agent, where he booked sports packages for clients, he has found his "dream" job working at the landscaping-gardening business of his high school friend Andrew White.
White, Keam said, was "getting too busy" at Country Yard Care. He needed help and reached out to Keam about a year ago. It's just the two of them, toiling side by side.
White, he continued, was "very switched on".
"It's a great time," he said of the job. "It's serious when you need to be. And we can have a beer at the end of the day. So it's good camaraderie."
Keam was born in Gunnedah. He moved around a bit as kid, but spent his high school years at Calrossy Anglican School.
He was at Calrossy when he debuted for the Swans - a season after they won their last premiership.
There was "a good feeling amongst the playing group" this year, he said.
"The side's travelling very well ... But we can't get complacent," he added. The players must keep their heads, "and hopefully we can get the job done this year".
Advertisement
McKenzie described Keam's milestone match as a "big day" for the "Swans faithful".
"The skinny kid that joined the then defending premiers in 2010 saw finals action that year, but had to wait a long nine years to see September with the Swans again," he said in the Facebook post.
Keam, he continued, was "rewarded" for his loyalty to the club during the lean years "when the Swans made their way to the big dance in 2020".
"Throughout, Nathan has been a proud ambassador for the Swans, and we wish him all the best for Saturday. Great work Roachy!"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.