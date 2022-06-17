Alex Jenkins and Luke Johnstone will make their run on debuts as Pirates look to right the ship after their humbling loss to Gunnedah, against Scone on Saturday.
It is on paper a game they should win with the Brumbies yet to notch a win.
But Pirates know all too well the perils of taking them lightly. They got caught out last year, the Brumbies springing what turned out to be the first of several upsets at home, 26-19.
"It's on our minds that we didn't play our best footy down there and got beaten," co-coach Mick Squires said.
They had a large contingent of players involved in Central North's victorious Richardson Shield campaign last weekend but have come through pretty unscathed. Nick McCrohan is the "only casualty". Squires said his ankle is a bit tender so he will have a week on the sidelines.
Toby Maslen pushes into the backrow for him after playing on the wing against the Red Devils.
Franklin and Johnstone have been given the job on the wings for Saturday as Squires and fellow coaches Evan Kellow and Doug Biffin search for their best options there.
While Maslen and Flynn Bowyer "did the best job they could" against the Red Devils, wing isn't their natural position and the Red Devils exploited that.
"We're looking at guys that have played there before," Squires said referring to Franklin and Johnstone.
"Both have been playing good footy in seconds."
It will be Johnstone's first minutes in first grade. Franklin got some time off the bench against Walcha and "played well". He has been playing more at outside centre for second grade, but has played a lot of wing, Squires said.
The other notable change is Brendan Rixon shifting to five-eighth and Sam Collett moving from fullback into inside centre with Andrew Moodie to come off the bench.
Explaining the reasoning for that, Squires said Moodie is moving away for work and so likely won't be available every game.
"We're using it as an opportunity to give Sam some game time at 12. That's probably where we'll head down the track," he said.
"But we'll bring him (Moodie) on at some stage."
As they reset after two weeks off - they had the bye last round and then the long weekend, Squires spoke about "going back to playing our footy".
"When we had the loss to Moree I was really happy with our response the next few weeks," he said.
"It's important to win this one. We win this one we finish the first round six and two (wins and losses)."
"It puts us un a good position for the second round, especially with some big games at home."
