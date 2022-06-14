The Tamworth 2s made a runner-up return to the state open men's championship pitch to kick-start what was a golden final day of the tournament for Tamworth.
After winning their way through to the Division 3 final, the Frogs fell just short of what would have been a memorable double, with the 1s claiming that elusive title a couple of hours later, going down to Bathurst 3-1.
Advertisement
While there was some disappointment at not being able to get the win, the experience of playing a final in front of a home crowd is something the players won't forget in a hurry.
"It was awesome to have that crowd behind us straight away," captain-coach Josh Worpel said post-match.
A staple of the Frogs, the Kiwis stalwart hadn't pulled on the green and white for a few years but the lure of a home championship enticed him to put his hand up again.
"It was unreal," he said.
It was the first time Tamworth has fielded a second side at the championships for a number of years and Worpel was duly "very proud" of how they performed.
"Everyone put everything they had into it," he said.
"And it shows. You look at everyone now, they've got blood everywhere."
"Last night's (Sunday) game against Manning Valley was one of our best, where we worked out what we had to do.
"And then today putting it in in that final. Bathurst were a red-hot team and that was the best team they could put forward."
After going down to them 4-nil in their pool clash, the Frogs knew they had a big test ahead of them but rose to the occasion.
Worpel said there was never a stage where he thought they were out of the game.
"We just had to keep working hard and they did that," he said.
Bathurst took the lead late in the first quarter, but Worpel levelled from a corner in the final minute of the second to make it 1-all at half-time.
But two goals in five minutes in the third quarter saw the visitors jump out to a 3-1 lead and, despite opportunities, the Frogs weren't able to peg them back, some tired legs not helping.
Advertisement
"Six games you start running out of legs," Worpel quipped.
They had also had to play a game in the morning, whereas Bathurst hadn't, with Northern Inland forfeiting their semi-final.
The Tamworth women did it tougher in their championships at Newcastle.
They didn't win a game and will drop down to Division 2 next year after losing their play-off with Nepean 4-1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.