State Open Men's Championship final day results
Division 1: Semi-Final 1 - Tamworth (1) 4 d Metro South West 2; Semi-Final 2 - Illawarra South Coast 2 d Newcastle (1) 0; 5th/6th Playoff - Central Coast (1) 3 drew with Lithgow 3; 7th/8th Playoff - Grafton 9 d North West Sydney 2; 9th/10th Playoff - Northern Sydney & Beaches 3 drew with Sydney East 3.
Final - Tamworth (1) 3 d Illawarra South Coast 2
Division 2: Semi-Final 1 - Sydney South 1 d Newcastle (2) 0; Semi-Final 2 - Hunter New England 4 d Parkes 2; 5th/6th Playoff - Nepean 4 d Southern Highlands 2; 7th/8th Playoff - Wagga Wagga Combined 2 drew with Hockey Coffs Coast 2; 9th/10th Playoff - Port Macquarie Hastings 4 d Central Coast (2) 0.
Final - Sydney South 3 d Hunter New England 3 in shoot out 3-1.
Division 3: Semi-Final 1 - Bathurst 3 d Northern Inland 0; Semi-Final 2 - Tamworth (2) 1 d Manning Valley 0
Final - Bathurst 3 d Tamworth (2) 1
