The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Remember the days of the old school yard and the bush schools || Stepping back in time

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old school yard: Gowrie School, one of the great little Bush Schools in the Tamworth district that no longer operate, pictured here in 1922. The teacher David Rynd with wife and child on the left. Photo: Supplied

Many Bush Schools have served the Tamworth district over the years, going back as early as 1860 with a school opening at Goonoo Goonoo Station, to be followed not long after by Bowling Alley Point (1869), Cockburn River (1870) and Upper Dungowan (1874).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.