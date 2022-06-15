Gowrie School closed in 1906, but soon re-opened in 1907, only to close again in 1910, then re-open in 1911 as a "half-time" with Grey School. With 21 pupils in 1913, Gowrie School progressed from "half-time" to "provisional", thence to a Public School in 1915, retaining this status until its closure 54 years later in 1969.

