A passenger description of a Winter trip on the Tamworth-Armidale coach-run included the following - "....the driver, closely muffled from head to toe and yet as though he had lost his fingers, scarcely able to handle the reins; and the half-frozen passengers crouching closely together for warmth ..... sometime in the ride from Tamworth to Armidale, the passengers are jammed inside the coach most uncomfortably - either crowding or crushing themselves, or incommoded by a quantity of luggage or goods - and it may be that passengers are left at one stage or another, the cold in the coach grows more intense, until one's rug becomes very much like a sheet of cold iron, and one's toes seem to have slipped away altogether."