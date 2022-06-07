The Northern Daily Leader
Getting around by coach was a lot slower || Stepping Back in Time

By Mike Cashman, Tamworth Historical Society
June 7 2022 - 5:45am
Getting around: A typical Cobb & Co Coach, that would have been operated in Tamworth from 1871 to 1888. Photo: Supplied

Bush Poetry fans, like myself, might be familiar with Henry Lawson's 1897 poem "The Lights of Cobb & Co.", with an extract as follows - 'The trot, trot, trot and canter, as down the spur we go - The green sweeps to horizons blue that call for Cobb & Co - But on the bank to westward a broad triumphant glow - A hundred miles shall see tonight the lights of Cobb & Co.'

