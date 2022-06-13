Deadstars dine out on vengeance with a side of A Grade title

Monday's A Grade grand final in Tamworth Baseball Inc's annual carnival was more than a matter of winning or losing for the Sydney Deadstars.
It was about revenge.
The six-time winners came into the tournament targeting their seventh A Grade title, but were pitted against the renowned nine-time champions, Interport, in round one and lost.
After that game, Deadstars did not falter again for the rest of the long weekend and qualified for the grand final after defeating Tamworth in the semis.
Waiting for them was, inevitably, Interport. But in their second clash of the carnival, Deadstars ran out 8-1 winners.
"Everyone wants to go after [Interport] because of their name," Deadstars coach, Kurt Eden, said.
"They've won it so many times, and they bring a lot of Australian-based league players up. It was really good to get the win against them."
The Deadstars club is based in Sydney, but the A Grade players hail primarily from Newcastle and the Central Coast.
Each and every one of these players, Eden said, contributed to the team's "awesome" win.
That result headlined what TBI president, David McMurray, said was a "fantastic" weekend.
The annual event has run for more than half a century, and this year featured three Tamworth teams, along with two local club sides which elected to participate.
The standout side in McMurray's opinion was the A Grade team, which finished third in the division, but the other teams spanned B to F grades and all "enjoyed the baseball, but certainly also enjoyed the comradeship and the social side of the game".
The number of 47 teams attending was slightly lower than McMurray had hoped, but the congestion of the sporting calendar and inclement weather throughout the state made travel and finding accommodation difficult for some teams.
McMurray also made a point to thank the Tamworth Regional Council for its help during the carnival.
The results of each of the grand finals are as follows:
