Caldwell Cup Richardson Shield
Illawarra 20 d Far North Coast 17
Hunter 31 d Western Plains 12
Richardson Shield Final: Central North 41 d Mid North Coast 17. Player of the final - Tim McDermott (Central North)
Caldwell Cup Final: Central Coast 32 d Central West 29. Player of the final - Adam Danckert (Central Coast)
Thomson Cup (women)
Central Coast 27 d New England 0
Mid North Coast 19 d Hunter 12
Final: Central West 23 d Central North 0. Player of the final - Jacinta Windsor (Central West)
Rowlands Cup (colts)
Central West 26 d Far North Coast 12
Hunter 25 d Illawarra 14
Central West 10 d Central Coast 0
Winners - Central West
