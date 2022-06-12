The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

NSW Country Rugby Championships: Day 2 results and photos

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 12 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 2 RESULTS

Caldwell Cup Richardson Shield

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.