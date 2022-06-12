Boggabri had to wait 57 years to beat Gunnedah again, but waited less than a year before doing it once more.
At Kitchener Park on Sunday afternoon, where they ended the long winning drought on June 26 last year, Boggabri notched back-to-back victories over their neighbours.
The 32-28 triumph was the Kangaroos' fifth win of the season, and moved them above Narrabri into fifth spot heading into the second half of the competition.
To consign seventh-placed Gunnedah to their sixth loss of 2022, Boggabri erased a 22-12 half-time deficit - with interest - after three tries in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.
And it was one of the form players of the competition, No 3 Robert Doolan, who ignited the match-winning surge when, in the 45th minute, he showed real explosiveness to score from inside Gunnedah's 20m zone.
In the 69th minute, he steamed on to a lovely short ball from No 16 Ash White off a scrum attacking the tryline, then converted from in front to make it 32-22.
A piece of individual brilliance by Bulldogs No 7 Dylan Lake - in which a jinking run close to the Roos' tryline was followed by a one-handed lung to score - made the final six minutes interesting.
But it was fair that Boggabri won, given their overwhelming second-half dominance.
Roos captain and No 9 Matt Gillham - who scored off a set play from a scrum in the 63rd minute that reduced Gunnedah's lead to 22-20 - said desperation drove his side to victory.
"We knew we had to win this to keep in touch with the top sides," he said. "So, I think that [lit] the fire in the belly for the boys.
"Se [we] really had to dig deep to get the win. And I think everyone did that well - they put that extra effort in."
Hard-running Roos centre Paula Dinauvoli also bagged a try double, as did Bulldogs No 1 Dylan O'Brien.
BOGGABRI 32 (Robert Doolan 2, Paula Dinauvoli 2, Nick Millar, Matt Gillham tries; Doolan 4 goals) d GUNNEDAH 28 (Dylan O'Brien 2, Dylan Lake, Aidan Davis, Johnathan Crowe tries; O'Brien 4 goals). Group 4 best and fairest: Cameron Kerr (B), 2 Kaylan Murray (B), 1 Nick White (G).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
