The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Glen local awarded Australian Corrections Medal in Queen's Birthday honours list 2022

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTSTANDING: Glen Innes Correctional Officer Kerrie Mosman ACM. Photo: supplied.

A services and programs officer at the Glen Innes Correctional Centre is one of five Corrective Services NSW staff members to be awarded the Australian Corrections Medal for distinguished service as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.