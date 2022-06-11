Central North's men and women both clinched dramatic last-gasp wins to earn spots in their respective Country Championship finals on Sunday.
The Kookaburras men will tackle Mid North Coast for the Richardson Shield before the women look to end Central West's stranglehold on the Thomson Cup.
They will be hoping for a repeat of what was a memorable, but heart-stopping, hour or so at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
First the men pulled it out of the fire with a penalty try after full-time to beat Western Plains 26-23, and avenge last year's heartbreak.
It looked like history might be going to repeat when Charlie Friend kicked the Plainsman out beyond penalty range with two minutes on the clock.
But the Kookaburras' scrum had been dominant all game and given one final opportunity they stepped up. It was a sight to behold for the purists as the Kookaburras pushed the Plainsman back about 20m before going on to earn a penalty.
There was no question they were going to take the scrum and after the Plainsman again buckled they were awarded the decisive penalty try.
Kookaburras coach Ed Nankivell was riding every centimetre as they edged seemingly closer and closer to a spot in the final, and could only praise the front row in particular.
"We had three front rowers on the bench and when one came off the next one went on and did the job as well as the bloke who was on there before," he said.
In what was a bit of a haphazard and error-riddled performance, he acknowledged the set piece saved them with Tim McDermott also immense in the lineout. He would have stolen four of the Plainsman's lineouts alone in the first half and had them running scared they at one stage, from deep in their defensive half, opted to take a tap from a penalty rather than try for the line.
Nankivell conceded they probably should have capitalised better.
Especially in the first half. They had a lot of territory and possession but were guilty of "trying to do too much" at times, which led to mistakes and resulted in them clinging to a 12-8 lead at the break.
"I think the boys will be the first to say we lacked some continuity at the start," Nankivell said.
"It came in patches."
"[But] I think we counted only one time during the game did we go past three or four phases without knocking the ball on or throwing the ball away."
Suffice to say they "made it hard" for themselves but encouragingly showed that "will to win in situations like that" that good teams do and "played with a really good passion".
Jess Baker was then the hero for the women kicking a penalty goal in the final seconds to see them snatch the win 8-6 over Hunter in what was a shoot out for a spot in the final with both sides winning their earlier two games.
The Kookaburras accounted for New England (22-nil) and Far North Coast (41-nil) and played some great rugby along the way.
Coach Jeremy Maslen was understandably very proud of his side. They're the first Kookaburras side to make a 15s finals.
"The girls deserved it," he said.
"We have worked so hard for four months."
Hunter came out strongly and struck first through the boot of Brittany Duff.
"I think we were little bit shell-shocked. Hunter came out firing," Maslen said.
"But the girls just stuck together, held it together, stuck to our game plan and just dominated."
The Kookaburras' defence was the cornerstone not just in that game but across all three, not conceding a try for the day.
The men's final will be played at Scully Park at 11.10am. That will be followed by the women at 12.40.
It will be an interesting match-up with Pirates co-captain Jacinta Cooper playing with Central West.
