The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

2022 open men's state hockey championships | Photos

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 12 2022 - 1:08am, first published June 11 2022 - 11:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day two of the open men's state hockey championships will be staged in Tamworth on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.