Day two of the open men's state hockey championships will be staged in Tamworth on Sunday.
Tamworth 1 sit fourth on the ladder in division one after the opening day on Saturday.
A 4-1 win over Central Coast was followed by a 1-1 draw with South Coast.
Tamworth 2, meanwhile, are in third place in division three, after a 2-1 defeat of Manning Valley was followed by a 4-0 loss to Bathurst.
New England are in second sport in division two. They beat Nepean 3-0 and then downed Sydney South 4-0.
On Sunday, Tamworth 2 play Northern Inland at 9.15am; Tamworth 1 meet Grafton at 11.45am; New England encounter Coffs Harbour at 11.45am; Tamworth 1 and Northern Sydney and Beaches clash at 3.30pm; and New England and Port Macquarie Hastings clash at 3.30pm.
The championships conclude on Monday when the finals are held.
TAMWORTH 1: Sam Clifton, Calvin Farmilo, Tim Hardy, Andrew Kelly, Oliver McGill, Nicholas O'Connor, Adam Straub, Alexander Taggart, Matthew Willis, Jeremy Blakely, Thomas Budden, Luke Maher, Samuel Liles, James Riddell, Isaac Farmilo, Ehren Hazell.
TAMWORTH 2: Alex Farmer, Nick Farmer, Sam Fox, Sam Griffith, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Lane, Jayden Scott, Jake Sheppeard, Chris Taggart, Toby Whitten, Luke Wilson, Joshua Worpel, Jack Cruickshank, Matthew Liles, Toby Climpson, Jack Watson.
