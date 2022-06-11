The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Brandon Parry: Cowboys centre stars in 50-10 defeat of Magpies

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 11 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWITCH HIT: Brandon Parry has gone from a Pirate to a Cowboy in style. Photo: Mark Bode

Brandon Parry shone brightly on the Cowboys' right edge on a frigid afternoon at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday - and once again showed his coach that he is not "a soft rugby convert".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.