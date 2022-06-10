A trio of coincidences conspired to nearly strip a New England town of a doctor for a 10-day period last month, according to the regional health minister.
Minister Bronnie Taylor defended her government from allegations by a One Nation MLC in parliament this week, that the seriously ill in Inverell needed to be "rushed to distant towns and hospitals for treatment" after the hospital was left allegedly doctorless in early May.
Advertisement
Ms Taylor told parliament "a variety" of problems had occurred at once, knocking out no less than three doctors rostered to work at the Inverell Hospital emergency department.
READ MORE:
"One doctor had an unforeseen accident during this period," she said.
"Another doctor caught COVID-19 and had to isolate. Another doctor was away for pre-planned annual leave.
"A short relief doctor was secured in their absence on the weekend of the 30 April."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall issued the management of the local health district a "show cause notice" at the time, demanding to know why the community was kept in the dark about what he called a "severe shortage of doctors" at the brand-new hospital.
"To exacerbate this further, over the weekend I was informed there was no doctor, anaesthetist or obstetrician at Inverell Hospital, with all maternity patients being transferred by ambulance to Armidale," he said, in May.
One Nation MLC Rod Roberts used Legislative Council question time to seek answers about the cause of the shortage.
Ms Taylor conceded "that there will be situations when doctors are not at hospitals, but that does not mean that those emergency departments are not treating people and that things are not happening".
"For me to stand in this chamber as the minister for regional health and guarantee that shifts will be able to be filled would be completely unrealistic. This is a human system and people get sick and cannot do their shift," she said.
The minister gave a more detailed answer on Thursday, explaining the three problems.
Mr Marshall is due to lead a debate calling for Hunter New England Health CEO Michael DiRienzo to resign later this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.