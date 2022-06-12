The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

John Anderson receives Queen's Birthday honour for service to food security, social commentary and regional development

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOURED: John Anderson has been named a Companion of the Order of Australia for his work across several sectors including social commentary and food security. Photo: file

SOME people just find a way to go the extra mile even when it seems like there is no time to do so, and John Anderson - who has just been awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC), is certainly one of those.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.