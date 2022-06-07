The Northern Daily Leader
Golf: 2022 North and North West District Ladies Golf Association championships tee-off

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
The winter woollies were out in force on the Tamworth Golf Club fairways on Tuesday as the 2022 North and North West District Ladies Golf Association championships hit-off.

