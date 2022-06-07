The winter woollies were out in force on the Tamworth Golf Club fairways on Tuesday as the 2022 North and North West District Ladies Golf Association championships hit-off.
Fresh and blustery conditions greeted the 157 golfers entered in the two-day individual stroke play event, which will be followed by the foursomes championships on Thursday.
The annual tournament has attracted players from 23 clubs, more than half of which are outside the district.
Moree's Teresa Munro is looking to defend her title after swooping in with a second round 80 to win her first N&NWDLGA salver last year.
