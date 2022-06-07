Ever since it was announced that Tamworth would be hosting the state open's mens championships, the June long weekend has been firmly on the radar of Tamworth's best hockey talent.
The lure of a rare chance to play in a home championship has drawn Frogs back from not only across the state but across the country.
Advertisement
Such has been the interest that after only fielding one side for the last few years, Tamworth will have two on the title hunt.
"It's the first time we've had two teams for a while," 1s manager Ian Woodley said.
"It's great, and the 2's is a great team of blokes with a lot of experience."
They will play in Division 3 while the 1s will continue their pursuit of that long-coveted, and elusive, Division 1 title.
Falling just short of the final last year (they missed out by virtue of finishing lower in their pool after drawing 1-all with Newcastle in their semi-final), they have been bolstered by a few returning faces, including a former Kookaburra.
Matt Willis will make his Frogs return after through varying circumstances not being able to play the last few years. He is flying back from Perth after he finishes his final prac for his teaching degree, and will strengthen the midfield.
If there was an area they "needed a bit more", Woodley said it was probably the midfield.
"We've fixed that with Matt and Tom (Budden).
"It's handy to have an ex-Kookaburra," he said.
Budden is another they didn't have last year.
At the other end of the scale, Tudors Oliver McGill will be making his 1s debut.
"He's been playing some great hockey and was in the NSW under-18s last year and so he's got experience in big games," Woodley said.
He is one of a few of the side plying their trade in the local competition.
The majority of the rest are either playing in Sydney or Newcastle, or both.
Or Darwin, as the case with Calvin Farmilo.
Advertisement
Ehren Hazell has also spent the last month over in Perth playing with Fremantle Cockburn and training with the national squad.
Woodley can't recall Tamworth hosting the championships before and said it is great to have the calibre of players they have put their hands up.
"We're really pleased that we're going to be able to put our best team on the park for our home championships," he said.
There has been a late coaching change with Simon Massey unfortunately unable to attend due to COVID. Richard Wills will step in for him, while Cam Liles will coach the 2s after injuring his back and being unable to play.
The Frogs open their campaign against Central Coast at 2.15pm on Saturday.
Advertisement
They've then got the big one that night against defending champions South Coast/Illawarra. That is at 6pm.
Grafton, and Northern Sydney and Beaches round out their pool.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.