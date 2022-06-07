The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Tamworth Frogs hop home in pursuit of elusive open men's state championships silverware

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homecoming: The lure of a rare chance to play in a home championship has drawn Tamworth hockey talent back from not only across the state but across the country.

Ever since it was announced that Tamworth would be hosting the state open's mens championships, the June long weekend has been firmly on the radar of Tamworth's best hockey talent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.