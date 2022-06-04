North Tamworth's season continued to gather pace, after shock back-to-back losses, while much-improved Boggabri once again failed against a leading side.
Norths' 44-6 defeat of Boggabri at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday afternoon was their third-straight win.
The Kangaroos suffered their third defeat of the season, having previously lost to Moree and Kootingal-Moonbi.
With five wins, Norths lead the competition on 12 points. Dungowan and Kootingal-Moonbi also sit on 12 points. The Roosters thumped Gunnedah 54-10 at Kooty on Saturday night.
Moree, Narrabri and Boggabri have 10 points. Narrabri travel to Werris Creek on Sunday, while Moree host Manilla. Dungowan have the bye.
At Jack Woolaston Oval, Boggabri struck first when No 9 and captain Matt Gillham did well to burrow over in the 9th minute. No 3 Robert Doolan converted: 6-0.
But, obviously, that was as good as got for the visitors - with Bears No 9 and captain Scott Blanch once again masterminding an offensive onslaught.
In the 15th minute, Blanch split Boggy up the middle and raced away to score. No 7 Mitch Sheridan converted: 6-6.
Seven minutes later, Norths No 1 Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams crossed from close range. Sheridan missed the conversion: 10-6 Bears.
In the 27th minute, Blanch took off inside the Roos' 20m zone to bag a double. Sheridan added the extras: 16-6 Bears.
Four minutes before the break, Blanch split the defence again before finding No 15 Lachlan Etheridge, who raced away to score. Sheridan converted, and the Bears led 22-6 at half-time.
North Tamworth kept their foot on Boggabri's throat when No 13 Kobe Bone found himself in open space attacking the Roos' tryline. Sheridan duly converted from in front: 28-6 Bears.
The home side was now in full flight, with No 11 Josh Schmiedel charging down the right edge to score after Sheridan released him with a nice ball. Sheridan failed to convert: 32-6 Bears.
In the 63rd minute, Jaffer-Williams finished off a slick team effort to post his second four-pointer - the final pass coming from No 4 Jared Edwards, a strong-running presence on the right side.
Edwards - a former Knights junior and member of South Newcastle's 2017 premiership-winning team - was having only his second run for the Bears. Now based in Armidale, he is a former Macquarie Scorpions teammates of Schmiedel.
Edwards said "everything comes off" Blanch.
"He's a quality player," he added. "You know, he's always setting someone up, or scoring a try himself. Yeah, good to play outside him."
The rout was concluded when No 8 Jake McManus charged on to a Blanch pass close to the Roos' tryline.
NORTH TAMWORTH 44 (Scott Blanch 2, Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams 2, Lachlan Etheridge, Kobe Bone, Josh Schmiedel, Jake McManus tries; Mitch Sheridan 6 goals) d BOGGABRI 6 (Matt Gillham try; Robert Doolan goal).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
