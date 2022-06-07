Things are looking brighter for the Dungowan Cowboys following the completion of the Dungowan Recreation Ground lighting project.
Identical to the project completed at the Kootingal Recreation Reserve in May and showcased on Saturday night when the Roosters hosted Gunnedah under the new lights, the $186,881 project was funded by the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Under the project the existing poles and lights have been replaced with more modern LED lighting which has a longer lifespan, is more energy efficient and can operate in extreme cold and heat.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson attended the Cowboys training session last Wednesday night to see the lights in action.
"The Cowboys have a fantastic reputation in both the men's and women's local rugby league competition," Anderson said.
"The team are an important part of the Dungowan community and it was great to see the whole community come out tonight to celebrate the unveiling of these new lights.
"These lights will have a real impact on the next generation of locals and seeing so many kids out at the recreation ground tonight is testament to the importance of investing in projects like these."
It won't just be the Cowboys that reap the benefit with the ground also utilised for a number of community events like heritage farm field days, rodeos, car shows and dog shows.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund is about investing in grassroots projects that made a real difference to rural and regional communities and this one fits the bill 100%," Anderson continued.
Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb said its projects like these that truly help to reinvigorate our rural communities.
"Having the opportunity to make such a positive change here in Dungowan is where the Stronger Country Communities Fund truly hits its stride," Webb said
"The Recreation Ground is a valuable space for the whole community, and its projects like these that give us the capacity to take action and have a real impact."
