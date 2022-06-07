On Saturday afternoon, from 3-5pm, the 'Myall Creek Rocks the Roxy' community concert will be held in Bingara. The event will include performances by Junk Sculpture Junior, Roger Knox and the Inverell/Moree Dancers. For tickets, which cost $10, go to https://www.trybooking.com/BZONK or buy them directly from the Bingara Tourist Information Centre. Bookings are essential are there are no tickets at the door.