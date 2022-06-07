Abbie Peet will be looking to continue what has been a record-breaking start to the year when she runs in the Combined Independent Schools cross-country championships on Wednesday.
The Calrossy multi-class athlete has already won the Hunter Regional Independent Schools (HRIS) title.
She did that back in late April and is now hoping to qualify for the NSW All Schools in July.
The end goal is to make the team to compete at the nationals, which will be held in South Australia in August.
The teenager is coming off a hugely successful athletics season which culminated in two gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Australian Track and Field Championships.
Peet won gold in the under-15s para 400m in a three second personal best and the 800m, silver in the 100m, in torrential rain and into a big head wind, and bronze in the 200m.
In the process she also broke her own national records for the under-15 100m, 200m and 800m in her T36 classification.
Her mum Connie said she has been working hard with her coach Jay Stone on her 100m and 200m with the dream to one day represent Australia at the Paralympics. They are currently the only events for her classification.
