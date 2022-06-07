The Northern Daily Leader

Abbie Peet chasing more medals in Combined Independent Schools cross-country championships

Updated June 7 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
Abbie Peet is . Photo: Gareth Gardner 260422GGC01

Abbie Peet will be looking to continue what has been a record-breaking start to the year when she runs in the Combined Independent Schools cross-country championships on Wednesday.

