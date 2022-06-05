Geoff Sharpe calls Ethan Parry "a work in progress".
And on Saturday at Kootingal Recreation Reserve, beneath new lighting, the imposing 23-year-old centre cut through the cold night air en route to scoring three excellent tries as Sharpe's Roosters pummelled the Bulldogs 54-10.
The former Oxley High student is in his second-straight season at Kooty, after his long association with Parramatta ended in 2020 by what the club called "mutual consent". He played two games for the Eels in 2019. They were his only NRL appearances.
Sharpe believes that Parry's goal is to return to the NRL. But it was "a case of taking it one week at a time" with him, said the veteran mentor, who has known the former NSW under-21 player since he was a kid.
He also said that Kooty were "just getting him back to playing footy and not over-thinking things, or let the crowd get in his head when he gets some comments from the crowd".
Sharpe continued: "I sort of challenged him yesterday [Saturday], because he's had a few sin bins. I said, 'I'd much rather you be known as the try-scorer Ethan Parry than the sin-bin king.'
"To his credit, he went out and he took that challenge and scored three really good tries. But he also set up another one for Braydo [Brayden Jerrard]."
Sharpe said he was "really happy" with Parry's performance. "But, you know, that's this week. He's gotta knuckle down and come to training on Tuesday and Thursday and go again this week."
After gobbling up a Sam Taylor high ball to score his first try against Gunnedah, and then puncture the defence to score his second, Parry produced what Group 4 Media described as "a brilliant seven-minute spell where he swatted off tacklers to score his third try and then set up [Brayden] Jerrard for his second [try] with an electrifying rush down the easter[n] touchline".
Parry was sitting second on the try-scoring table with nine touchdowns.
Sharpe said the 191cm, 100kg-plus back had to learn how to play "a different game".
He explained: "Before he was on the wing [in Sydney]. whereas I've challenged him and put him in six, I've put him in the centres, I've put him at one ... I think I played him front-row against Norths as well."
He continued:
He's a big unit. Sometimes these kids, even though they've been in that Sydney system, they sort of forget how big and strong they can be. And until they mentally switch on and realise how good they are ..." He added: "Sometimes doubt gets to the best of us. Like I said, it's a work in progress with Ethan.
The Roosters rebounded from a last-start loss to Narrabri to record their fifth win of the season and move to 12 points - equal on points with competition leaders North Tamworth. Gunnedah suffered their fifth loss and sit on six points.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
