Werris Creek reversed a half-time deficit to edge Narrabri 30-28 at Dave Taylor Park and breathe life into their premiership campaign.
In winning for only the second time this season, Werris Creek will now look to beat the Cowboys at Dungowan on Saturday and give themselves serious momentum heading into the second half of the season.
Narrabri, who led 16-8 at the break, suffered their third loss of the season.
Blues veteran Chris Hunt scored in the 75th minute to make it 30-28 after Travis Small's conversion, setting the stage for a tense finish.
The result was a reversal of Werris Creek's clash against Kootingal-Moonbi last month, when the Roosters scored a late try to win 30-28.
Magpies winger Jordan Brown posted a try double against the Blues.
"It was massive," Magpies captain-coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media after the win.
Tickle said his No 7, Harlee Millgate, was "great".
"But he's been great all year," Tickle added. "His kicking game was outstanding [on Sunday]."
At Boughton Oval on Sunday, Moree joined North Tamworth, Dungowan and Kootingal-Moonbi as the sides with five wins after beating winless Manilla 60-30.
WERRIS CREEK: 30 (Jordan Brown 2, Isaah Millgate, Dylan Porter, Harlee Millgate, Ronin Hadden tries; Harlee Millgate 3 goals) d NARRABRI 28 (Jacobs Nichols 2, Joss Cleal, Hayden Bell, Chris Hunt tries; Travis Small 4 goals).
