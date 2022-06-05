A gloomy Sunday morning gave way to a spectacular winter afternoon that sunlit a father-son relationship.
Watching on as Koby Higgins' NIAS under-14 side battled Toronto Awaba, in a Northern League One clash at Johnson Field, was the teen's father, Sam.
Dressed in a dark hoodie, Higgins' relaxed mood was diametrical to how he felt almost 24 hours earlier when the veteran midfielder steered undefeated Oxley Vale Attunga to a 6-1 drubbing of Premier Division new boys Hillvue at that same field.
Watching his eldest child play allowed him to be "totally removed" from everything else - and "just be a parent", said the 36-year-old father of five.
The previous day, when he played for OVA, was "much more stressful", added the well-spoken Bank of Queensland loans officer, who believes that Koby has "already surpassed" him as a footballer. He is "proud" of his boy.
"He's playing really well this season. Really happy with how he's playing."
Koby is a midfielder like his old man.
Saturday's win over Hillvue was OVA's 38th consecutive match without suffering a loss - an incredible run dating back to the first round in 2020.
Higgins ended a three-year retirement in 2020 and helped OVA recapture the premiership via a penalty shootout win over Tamworth FC in the grand final that year.
He has no expiry date on his latest incarnation as a Premier Division first-grader.
"I don't think I had any thoughts about how long I'd do it for," Higgins said of playing after returning in 2020. "While you're always enjoying yourself, I think you're just happy to continue."
OVA suffered a player exodus in the off-season - names like Adam Watson, Jem Barbara, Joel Carter and James Kitcher - but still had "a great group", Higgins said.
"We're obviously doing well and being successful, and that helps [to keep him going]," he added.
In beating Hillvue, OVA delivered "a pretty good performance", he continued.
"Sometimes it's hard in games like that, against some of the lower teams, to keep that intensity level up. But I think we did pretty well at that."
NIAS beat Toronto Awaba 4-2.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
