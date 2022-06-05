The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sam Higgins: OVA veteran 'proud' of his son's football development

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINTER BLISS: Sam Higgins enjoys a relaxing day watching his son, Koby, play football at Johnson Field on Sunday. Photo: Mark Bode

A gloomy Sunday morning gave way to a spectacular winter afternoon that sunlit a father-son relationship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.