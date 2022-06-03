Norm Turner joked that when he walked through the Tamworth Rugby Park gates he had super-sub tattooed on his arm.
After finally relenting to Harry Mills' persistent pestering to come and play for the Magpies, he thought he'd probably be playing more of a fill-in role.
In his first-ever season of rugby, he certainly wasn't expecting to be playing consistent minutes in first grade. But the man they call 'Stormin Norman' has stormed his way into a starting spot.
On Saturday he will pack down in the second row for the third straight game when they host Armidale.
Originally from around Moree, Collarenebri way Turner is a familiar name in Tamworth sporting circles.
In the not too distant past he was one of the premier water polo keepers going around. A prominent player for South Bowlo and later the Tamworth Tigers, he also represented Tamworth and North West and reached the height of state honours.
In 2011 he was a key figure as North West reached the state championship semi-finals for the first time in almost 10 years, and was selected in the CHS seconds for his efforts.
The now-30-year old does still pull on the cap for the Tigers, although self-deprecatingly says he is a "little past his used by day".
It was growing up his main sport. Footy didn't really enter the equation until after he finished at Farrer.
And then it was league.
"I had a bit of a crack in 2013 (with Dungowan)," he said.
By his own admission probably not quite good enough to make what was a pretty hot side, he was also then working as a maintenance electrician at the abattoirs and on a shift roster and so "couldn't make training".
So he "gave it away".
Until last season, returning for another foray with the Cowboys. A kind of last hurrah.
But a career change, and job as a cadet engineer with Hanlons Consulting saw him working alongside Mills.
"He spent all last winter working on me to come across and play," Turner joked.
It has "definitely been a hill to climb", he said, learning the game, but he is enjoying it, and the club.
Asked what he's liked about what he has seen from Turner, Magpies coach Andrew Jack answered his willingness to learn, his intensity and that he is a team player.
He is also someone who doesn't really do things by halves.
"I'm pretty passionate about getting amongst the team and having a good go of it," Turner said.
"I'm willing to train as hard as a I can".
The Blues are the only side the Magpies have tasted a win against this season but are coming off a win over Robb last round.
Games times revert to normal with second grade at 12.50pm following by the women at 2.15pm and then first grade at 3.15pm.
