Bo Abra will remain in the west for another two years at least.
The Pirates junior this week signed a two-year extension with the Western Force, which will see him remain at the club through to the end of 2024.
Joining the Force after spending time in the Waratahs and Brumbies systems, the front rower enjoyed a breakout season, making his Super Rugby Pacific debut in the Round 5 win against Fijian Drua.
The 22-year-old former Junior Wallaby went on to earn nine caps and scored the first try of his career against the league-leading Blues in Round 11.
"It's a great feeling to be continuing my time with the Force. Perth is certainly my home away from home now." Abra noted.
"I'm really proud to wear the Western Force jersey and represent WA. It's been surreal to make my debut and then hold my spot this season, I've really enjoyed it."
General manager of rugby Matt Hodgson is delighted to secure the services of Abra and fellow young prop Angus Wagner.
"Angus and Bo have adapted well to the demands of Super Rugby, and they've been progressing well," Hodgson said.
"Having gained more valuable experience this season, I'm sure they'll build on this momentum and continue to prove important members of the squad in the years to come."
