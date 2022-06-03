Watts to pack down for Junior Wallabies in Oceania U20 Championship defence

Mitch Watts will wear the green and gold next month.
The Tamworth Magpie-come-Randwick backrower has been named in the Junior Wallabies squad for the upcoming Oceania U20 Championships.
The final 30-player squad for their title defence (the side featuring former Gunnedah junior Harry Wilson won in 2019) was confirmed following the second of two training camps last month.
"Over the duration of the two camps to date, over 60 players have had the opportunity to train and push their claim for a spot in the final squad," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said in a statement.
"The final decision on who was included was difficult and that is what we wanted.
"Every player chosen has been extremely impressive playing in each of their respective competitions in the first half of this year."
"The whole side is itching to get out and represent their country, more so now than ever with many players having to wait almost two years to pull on the gold jersey."
The team will assemble in Brisbane before travelling to Longreach to go into camp on Saturday June 11 before heading back to the Sunshine Coast for their first match of the U20s tournament on July 1 against Argentina.
They will then face Fiji on July 5 before resuming their rivalry with New Zealand on Sunday July 10.
"After a long stint of disruptions, the squad has had two camps together this year, and the side is looking well prepared for the tournament ahead," Grey continued.
"We will be looking at this last camp in Longreach to start to work on our combinations and start to put together the finishing touches before we go into competition."
