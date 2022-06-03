Pirates women will be aiming to get on the front foot early when they host Barraba/Gwydir as they look to continue the momentum they have built over the last couple of weeks.
In their last two games they have amassed over 130 points, following up a rebounding 42-17 win over Narrabri with a 91-5 rout of an albeit understrength Gunnedah last Saturday.
Advertisement
Unfortunately the personnel roundabout has struck them again for Saturday with representative duties, injury and other commitments leaving them with, at coach Anthony Barbara's count, on Friday eight players.
Tyanna Kerr has commitments with the Combined Catholic Colleges team as do Leilani Tevaga and Liliana Reardon with their Combined High Schools team.
They will also be without co-captains Jacinta Cooper and Rosie Ferguson, the latter tweaking her back against the Red Devils, and co-coach Miah O'Sullivan.
"Once we see the back end of the Country Championships and school rep footy we should have a more consistent team," Barbara said.
It has been very up and down. They only had eight to go out to Narrabri three weeks ago, but have had 14 the last two weekends.
He concedes losing their momentum is a concern with all the changes and said it's something they spoke about at training on Thursday.
"We spoke about wanting to start fast and continue the momentum, and wanting to get on the front foot early," Barbara said.
"We talked about that (last two weeks) is the standard now. We just want to keep getting better from that."
Nicola Robinson and Erika Maslen will share the captaincy and are two players Barbara will be looking to to "really step up and lead from the front".
"Erika is having a good year this year. Obviously she missed most of last year with a knee injury," he said.
"Nicola is a quiet achiever, really leads from the front with her actions."
Their game will kick-off at Ken Chillingworth Oval at 2pm. Second grade will follow at 3pm with first grade having the bye.
In the round's first grade action Inverell will defend the Kookaburra Challenge Cup against Scone, Quirindi head up to Moree while Gunnedah make the trip to Walcha.
The Red Devils are coming off one of their best wins in recent memory but conscious of the perils of taking the Rams at home lightly.
Advertisement
Their Walcha trip, is coach Dan Martin admitted, along with Inverell the two 'trips' he looks for when the draw is released. Both are places they tend to struggle at no matter how they are travelling.
Case in point last year. Heading to Walcha unbeaten, they headed back to Gunnedah with their tail between their legs after being hammered 50-7.
Already this year they have been beaten by Inverell up there.
"Hopefully the boys stay grounded enough to say we've got a job to do," Martin said.
He spoke about needing to do the hard yards first as they did last week, earning the right the swing the ball wide to their danger men outwide.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.