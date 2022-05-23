The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

CNRU Round 5: Pirates women turn the tables on Narrabri in emphatic fashion

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pirates women's co-coach Anthony Barbara was "stoked" with his sides performance against Narrabri on Saturday but conceded to being "a bit shocked" by the convincing nature of their win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.