The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby League: Jess O'Brien, Miah O'Sullivan and Hayley Joseph to suit up for NSW Police women's team

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 31 2022 - 6:30pm
State call-up: Following their performances for the NSW Country police team, Jess O'Brien, Miah O'Sullivan and Hayley Joseph have been selected in the NSW side to play Queensland.

When Jess O'Brien answered a call from her NSW Country Police team coach, her first words to him were 'What have I done wrong?'.

