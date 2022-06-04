AN AUTISTIC child has been declined entry into a program which would help him get to and from school without anxiety due to a technicality.
Jacob Reinikka, 8, has a sensory processing disorder, anxiety and some intellectual delay.
Advertisement
His mother, shift worker Melissa Reinikka, said transport to and from school is one of her son's biggest challenges.
"It causes him a lot of anxiety, and he has trouble with bigger, older kids on the bus and any change of routine does upset him, and causes meltdowns and upsets at home," Ms Reinikka said.
"If he had assisted transport, he would have an organised way to get to and from school."
READ MORE:
The family's application for the Assisted School Travel Program was not accepted because Jacob doesn't meet the criteria of being in a support class for students with a disability.
What frustrates Ms Reinikka the most is that technically, Jacob should be in a support class.
He has been recommended by the Department of Education (DoE) for entry to a multi-category class - a smaller class offering personalised learning and support.
Jacob has been deferred entry into this support class four times because there are not enough spaces.
The department selects students based on availability and prioritised by need. There are 30 students in the region who have been deferred this year.
His school initially would not endorse the application for the travel program, because he does not meet the criteria, but recently reversed their decision.
Ms Reinikka is at a loss after doing everything she can for her son, and is annoyed bureaucracy is getting in the way.
"You put the application through, and they [the DoE] say they should get back to you in seven [days]," she said.
"I gave them nine, and then when I had time around my schedule, I rang and asked for the result, I was told it was declined.
"I don't understand why, as it's a part of what should be available to him needing a support class, I think it's just bureaucracy that is getting in the way."
The family have appealed the decision and it will be considered by a panel on June 15.
In the meantime, Ms Reinikka said her son has had a lot of time off unnecessarily.
Advertisement
"I think it's just unacceptable that they can't support him enough," she said.
"He's already not where he should be at school, and him missing more school is just detrimental to his education."
A spokesperson for the department said limits on the Assisted School Travel Program include eligibility criteria, contractual obligations between the department and assisted transport providers and budgetary constraints.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.