It was about the ladies at Tamworth Rugby Park on Saturday.
The club's first Ladies Day since 2019 saw around 130 ladies enjoy the festivities on and off the field and raised $8500 for the TFSS Women and Children's Refuge.
Organiser Claire Salter said she was very happy with how it all went, the day receiving "great feedback from attendees and from the players and club committee".
It wasn't quite the celebration they were hoping for on the field with the students getting up in all three grades.
The women kicked off the sweep, last year's New England rep player of the year and most promising player, Tink Morgan scoring four tries as they comprehensively ended the Magpies' winning run 67-nil.
It was a dominant display from the students, although both sides felt the game was a closer than the scoreline indicates.
Morgan bookended the scoring in what Albies captain Bridget Madigan said was one of their best performances of the season.
"[There were] A lot of positives, a few little things to work on," she said.
One of the positives was their structure.
"I think our structure's finally starting to come together and we're starting to work together as a team and it makes us looks good hopefully for the rest of the season," she said.
Their support play was also a feature on Saturday; they were able to keep the ball alive and find their speedsters outwide.
"Today was probably the best we've been support play wise," she said.
"We definitely had the pop passes there and we supported each other really well."
Morgan was hard to go past as a standout.
"She's been out the last two weeks with illness so it was really good to have her back," Madigan said.
"She's a key player for us size wise, speed wise."
Madigan also mentioned Grace Thomas and Clare Harpley who, along with Hayley O'Connor, finished with doubles, but said everyone had a good game.
The win saw them hold off Baa Baas and maintain top spot after they beat Glen Innes 19-15.
The two are set to clash this coming Saturday in a blockbuster top of the table clash.
Baa Baas are the only side to have beaten Albies, getting up 36-17.
Chasing their third win in-a-row, Magpies coach Rob Mills said it wasn't so much a reality check but a "reminder" of how good some of the other sides are.
He wasn't too bothered about the scoreline, the frustrating part for him was that they had a lot of possession but kept coughing it up. They struggled to hold the ball for more than a few phases.
Part of that was that they probably tried to play the game at Albies' pace rather than their own. They needed to "slow it down".
He was though really proud of the way they defended and backed each other up. They also asserted some good pressure at the breakdown at times.
In the other game Armidale accounted for Robb 36-12.
Albies 67 (T. Morgan (4), G. Thomas (2), C. Harpley (2), H. O'connor (2), J. Catts tries, C. Harpley (4), G. Thomas (2) cons) d Tamworth 0.
Armidale 36 (B. Frost (3), J. Coddington, P. Anderson, O. Osborne tries, J. Coddington, P. Anderson (2) cons) d Robb 12 (C. Menzies (2) tries, Z. Holden con).
Baa Baas 19 (S. Gordon-Briggs, H. Ford, A. Dunne tries. S. Gordon-Briggs (2) cons) d Glen Innes 15 (S. Speedy, L. Clarke (2) tries).
