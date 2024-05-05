In living colour: photo feast from AFL North West season launch

The 2024 AFL North West season has kicked off in style at No. 1 Oval.
A good crowd turned up on a grey, cool day to enjoy high-octane women's and men's clashes between the Swans and Gunnedah.
The women got proceedings under way, with the Poochettes proving too strong for the home side as they chase back-to-back flags - the final score 10.9 (69) to 2.1 (13).
That result was reversed in the men's game, as the Swans kick-started their campaign with a 76-point triumph: 17.19 (121) to 7.3 (45).
The Swans' debutants included 18-year-old Toby Brown, who said he was "here to give it a good crack and put on a good show".
"It was great," the former Dungowan Cowboy said of his first ever game of AFL. "I'll definitely be back next week."
The teen's grandparents, Julie and Gordon Brown, were on hand to cheer him on.
Commenting mid-match, Julie said her grandson - who came off the bench - was going "pretty good so far".
Gordon added: "Toby didn't play in the first half, but he came on in the second half."
Next up for the Swans is the local derby against the Kangaroos at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, May 11.
