The Northern Daily Leader

Adrenaline on water: Australian Powerboat GP bound for Moree

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:00am
Skimming: Rhys Coles roars along the water's surface earlier in the AFPGP season. Photo: Shot by Pete Photography.

While the incessant rain throughout the first half of this year has been a headache for most land-based sports, it has been a blessing to the Moree Water Ski Club.

