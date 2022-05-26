The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Central North rugby: Ed Nankivell 'very happy' with Kookaburras squad for country championships

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:15am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAMWORTH TERROR: Nick McCrohon is one of 13 Pirates named in the Kookaburras squad. Photo: Gareth Gardner

For Ed Nankivell, it was the perfect start to what he hopes will be a beautiful relationship.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.