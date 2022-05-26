For Ed Nankivell, it was the perfect start to what he hopes will be a beautiful relationship.
When the Kookaburras coach oversaw the squad's first training run, at Gunnedah on Sunday, he was emboldened after the players' instantly pivoted from "having a good time" to having a commendable work ethic once the session began.
He said that mentality, combined with a squad he was "very happy" with, augurs well for the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth over the June long weekend.
He explained: "They were having a good time before it [training] started - a bit of chat, everyone was enjoying the company [of one another].
"And as soon as we said, 'Right, we've got two hours here, let's go,' everyone just switched on and trained hard."
There was "a lot of purpose" and "dedication" within the playing group, the Lions mentor said.
Thirteen Pirates have been included in the 25-man squad, which Nankivell said would "definitely" help the side gel.
"It is a Pirates-heavy side," he continued. "But they're a very good team in the competition."
"So, very happy with what we're gonna have," he added.
Nankivell expects that Daniel Kahl (Narrabri) and Andrew Collins (Pirates) will be co-captains, but added: "I think everyone in the side is somewhat of a leader.
"So they'll shoulder different responsibilities as we go."
Nankivell said the general consensus within the squad was one of optimism.
He said they were "very pleased with the turnout, and the blokes that have put their hands up to get involved".
"Just by going off their thoughts, I think we're in really good shape, and [we're] just keen to get out there and let it go," he said.
"They've obviously played a lot of footy, and they're all very talented.
"So it's not gonna be a whole lot of coaching; just giving them a few ideas and structures and that sort of stuff - and I reckon they'll do the rest, really."
Kookaburras: Daniel Kahl, Hamish Moore, Felix Cobb-Johnson (Narrabri); Henry Leslie, Matt Williams (Walcha); Tom Bucknell, Seru Momo, Harry King (Inverell); Josh Walker (Moree); Harry Preston, Ashlee Crouch (Barraba/Gwydir); Tim McDermott (Gunnedah); Jioji Cakacaka, Andrew Collins, Mitch Mack, Nick McCrohon, Jackson Sharpe, Brendan Rixon, Jayden Kitchener-Waters, Tyson Waters, Michael Purtle, Ratu Vuibau, Toby Maslen, Brad Male, Flynn Bowyer (Pirates); Coach: Ed Nankivell (Quirindi).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
