'My inspiration in sport': Devine sisters finally on the same team

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:48am, first published May 25 2022 - 10:00pm
Sisters in arms: Khobi (left) and Braie Devine have always wanted to play football together, and finally got the chance to do so for the Gunnedah Poochettes this year. Photo: Zac Lowe.

At Tamworth's No.1 Oval on Saturday afternoon, Braie Devine fought back tears.

