When trying to settle on an adjective to best describe Ethan Collins' life since he moved from his hometown of Moree to Tamworth, transformative elbowed its way to the front of the queue.
And it is easy to see why. Because four years after linking with his partner, Jess Byrnes, in Tamworth, the 26-year-old has used his close-knit familial upbringing as the blueprint to start his own family.
Advertisement
Having Ivy, 3, and Hudson, 1, enter his life had been a blessing, he said, although being a father "has its tough times".
"But yeah, you wouldn't change it for the world," he added. "It's the best thing you could ever do."
Read also:
And neither would Collins change his decision to leave the Cowboys and join the Bears this season.
Last week, he again segued from work at water and sewer at Tamworth Regional Council and into the Bears' starting lineup.
It has been that way since round one. And at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, he delivered one of his best performances at Norths in a 52-28 win over Werris Creek.
After Norths captain Scott Blanch moved from five-eighth to hooker for the match, Collins again wore the No 6 jersey - which Blanch donned in steering the side to continual premiership glory.
"I've definitely felt the pressure of it, especially the first game against Gunnedah," he said of playing five-eighth.
"I think I was pretty nervous stepping up into the Blanchy's boots."
Collins said Norths' new coach, Paul Boyce, asked him to join the club. "I just thought I'd give something else a bit of a try," he said.
Collins said he missed "a couple of the boys" at Dungowan, but added: "I definitely don't regret my decision to move over to the Bears.
"It's a good club, and they've taken me in pretty easily. [They're] easy to get along with."
There are moments when Collins misses Moree, especially his family and mates.
But the former Moree Boars and Moree Boomerangs first-grader tries to get back home most weekends.
And as with starting a family and signing with Norths, he "definitely" does not regret moving to Tamworth. "It's a good place here."
Advertisement
Boyce said Collins was "a really, really good person to have around the club".
"Anything we ask of him, he's willing to do for the team," the mentor added.
Boyce went on: "We certainly see him as a long-term first-grader at Norths.
"We're hoping he's enjoying his time at the club."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.