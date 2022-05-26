The North Tamworth Bears could go top of the table if they score a handsome win over the visiting Moree Boars at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.
They could also drop to sixth if they are beaten!
That's how close and intriguing the competition is.
And it's the same in the lower grades as well.
Moree sit atop of first and reserve grade, with the latter unbeaten and on 12 points.
But five reserve-grade teams are within two points of each other vying for second spot.
In league tag, North Tamworth, Kootingal-Moonbi and Gunnedah sit on 10 points apiece - with Dungowan and Moree just two points astern in fourth and fifth place respectively.
"[It's] great for the game, great for all the clubs. It's a fantastic situation," Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis said of the first grade competition.
"In the past we have had one or two teams dominating but not this year. It's good for the game and good for the supporters and sponsors of each of the clubs."
Psarakis said he "couldn't be happier with the way the game is heading".
"All the clubs are travelling well and the crowds are up. The interest from all the media is fantastic too."
North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce also said the closeness of the competition is outstanding. "Outside of the NRL, the Group 4 competition is the next best thing," he said.
