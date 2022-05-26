The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis 'couldn't be happier'

By Geoff Newling
May 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPBEAT BOSS: "It's a fantastic situation," Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis says of the first-grade competition. Photo: Supplied

The North Tamworth Bears could go top of the table if they score a handsome win over the visiting Moree Boars at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.