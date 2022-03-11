news, latest-news,

The new master plan for Gunnedah Hospital has been released, and residents are being invited to have their say on the $$53 million redevelopment. The plan provides for construction of a new health services building to meet the region's healthcare needs now and into the future. Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the local community and staff will benefit from the enhanced health services. "Today marks a significant milestone for the Gunnedah Hospital Redevelopment and for the Gunnedah community," Mr Anderson said. "I want the community involved in this project on every step of the way and this is a great opportunity for Gunnedah locals to view the master plan and provide their important feedback." Read also: Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the master plan outlines the vision for the redevelopment of the hospital, including key elements and priorities and how new facilities and services will integrate with the existing hospital campus. "A new health services building will house an emergency department, inpatient, maternity and birthing units and medical imaging," Mrs Taylor said. "Community health services and outpatient units will also be relocated to a refurbished building which will integrate the services under the one roof. "The project team has been working with staff, project user groups and key healthcare stakeholders for the planning of this redevelopment, and we're now encouraging the wider community to provide their feedback on how we can best meet the health needs of the region." Now the community is being invited to have their say on the plan. Community pop-up sessions will be held at the Civic Centre in Gunnedah on Monday, 21 March between 5-7pm and Tuesday, 22 March between 12-2pm where community members can drop in at any time to view the master plan and ask the project team questions. Work on site is expected to commence in 2023 once project planning and design is complete and subject to achieving statutory planning approvals. "There will be opportunities for the community to provide further input down the track and I will continue to keep the community informed as planning progresses and we move towards construction," Mr Anderson said. The master plan is available to view on the Gunnedah Hospital Redevelopment webpage at: www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/gunnedah

