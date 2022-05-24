NIAS volunteers in the spotlight for commitment to sport

Each year, National Volunteer Week recognises the vital work that individuals contribute to their communities.
Advertisement
Sport operates largely with the assistance of volunteers, and the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) is no exception. Each year, NIAS operates multiple sporting programs with over 50 volunteers who dedicate their time to coaching, managing and assisting these sporting programs.
Much like other volunteers, they often give their time to multiple organisations or causes and balance their own work and home life in between. Those that volunteer with NIAS have a passion like no other and assist young sportspeople in their journey on and off the field, so it is only fitting to share some of their stories.
One sporting program that has been operating since the Regional Academy's inception is the Glen Innes and District Services Club netball program. Nicky Lavender offers her time as manager for this program, having commenced with NIAS in 2020.
It is evident that Lavender has a huge passion for the sport as she not only shares her time with NIAS, but is heavily involved with the Inverell Netball Association, and assisted in convening the netball component of the National Primary Games event in 2021. In 2021 Lavender was also elected as one of the nine councillors for Inverell Shire Council.
NIAS West Entertainment Group hockey program coach, Tim Hardy, started his role with NIAS in the second half of last year. Being a former NIAS athlete, Hardy returned to the region and began his coaching role with the hockey squad.
Tim Hardy said he finds coaching "extremely enjoyable and rewarding. I love watching the next generation improve their skills and enjoy the game."
With sport being a part of his life growing up, Hardy played hockey from a young age, graduated from the NIAS Hockey program himself and, combined with his playing and coaching roles, he has been involved with the sport for 20 years.
Going above and beyond to assist others where he can, Hardy is also the Strategic Director for Livin for Hockey.
Livin for Hockey was developed to assist in generating conversations to help improve mental health. It operates a Pathways Program aiming to remove financial barriers for young people who want to be involved in the sport, with a focus on showing the physical and mental health benefits from being involved with a sport such as hockey.
Without the assistance from individuals across all sporting programs volunteering their time, there would be limited opportunity to provide development for young boys and girls in our communities.
Whether it be coaching or managing teams, carpooling kids to training sessions, assisting with transport and supervision at events or any of the many other tasks taken up by volunteers. Each year NIAS seeks to provide ongoing support to our volunteers to help them grow and develop, as volunteers are often the backbone of any community based organisation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.